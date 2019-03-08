Advanced search

Real ale festival coming to a Wetherspoon near you in October

PUBLISHED: 14:03 28 September 2019

You can sample international beers from Italy, Australia, the USA and even Guam at Wetherspoon's real ale festival. Picture: J D Wetherspoon

You can sample international beers from Italy, Australia, the USA and even Guam at Wetherspoon's real ale festival. Picture: J D Wetherspoon

The Wetherspoon chain will celebrate its 40th annivesary next month with a 12 day real ale festival, featuring beers from across the globe.

Customers will be able to sample an international array of ales during the festival - which runs from Wednesday October 9 to Sunday October 20 - with specially brewed Australian, American and Italian beers all available to try.

Hatifled's Harpsfield Hall in Hatfield will serve more than a dozen beers during the 12 day celebration.

The beers brewed to mark the chain's 40th anniversary include; JD Boss Hogg (Wadworth), Ruby Abbot (Greene King), 3B (Arkell's), 40 Years (Cotleigh) and Punk is Dead (Brewster's).

The overseas beers that will be on offer are: Short Fuse (Ballistic Beer Co, Australia), Minagof Juicy IPA (Ishii Brewing Co, Guam) Terzo Tempo (Birrificio Argo, Italy), Nut Brown (Alesmith Brewing Company, USA) and Challenger English IPA (Mash Brewing Co, Australia).

Other beers available on the day are: Ruby Celebration Ale (Hydes), Grapefruit IPA (Daleside), One Step Beyond (Green Jack), Another Pint in the Wall (Titanic) and Steaming On (Hook Norton).

The pubs will also serve beers flavoured with grapefruit, cherry, as well as coffee and specially-brewed beers will be priced at £1.99 a pint.

The pub's manager, Chris Olssen, said: "We will be serving a superb range of beers from the UK and overseas.

"It is a great opportunity for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy an excellent selection of beers, including many that have been brewed specially for the festival."

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint and tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in each of the pubs.

The pubs will also sell a limited edition 40th anniversary pint glass for £1 on a first come first served basis.

Tim Martin, the company's chief executive, opened his first pub in Colney Hatch Lane, London in 1979.

Since then, 'spoons' have popped up across the country, with more than 800 pubs operating under the chain across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

