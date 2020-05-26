Advanced search

Hatfield’s Wetherspoon plans reopening with safety measures

PUBLISHED: 12:33 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 26 May 2020

Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield. Picture: JDW.

JD Wetherspoon has said that its Hatfield pub will open once the government gives the go-ahead.

The company, which has one pub in Harpsfield Hall in Parkhouse Court, said it will have social distancing measures in place.

It will have screens at the till point and at seating areas, where it is not possible to separate the tables to the social distancing requirement.

Wetherspoon will also provide gloves, masks and protective eyewear to employees, who can choose not to wear them.

There will be on average 10 hand sanitiser dispensers around the pub, including at the entrance for customers and staff to use, and employees will be subject to a temperature test.

Chris Olssen, manager at Harpsfield Hall, said: “At present the government have not confirmed any reopening date for pubs.

“However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement.

“We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans.”

There will also be other safety measures in place to ensure social distancing and protect staff.

