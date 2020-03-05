Advanced search

Hatfield subway to close to deal with flooding

PUBLISHED: 06:58 06 March 2020

A report was made to Hertfordshire County Council on February 11 about the flooding in a Hatfield subway. Picture: Alina Filimon.

A report was made to Hertfordshire County Council on February 11 about the flooding in a Hatfield subway. Picture: Alina Filimon.

Archant

After recent rain and storm filled weeks, a Hatfield subway is set to close to deal with drainage issues.

A report was made to Hertfordshire County Council on February 11 about the flooding in a Hatfield subway. Picture: Alina Filimon.A report was made to Hertfordshire County Council on February 11 about the flooding in a Hatfield subway. Picture: Alina Filimon.

Hertfordshire County Council will shut the West View subway near Comet Way from Monday, March 30 - more than a month after residents complained.

Alina Filimon, who reported the issue on February 11, said her ten-year-old son - who usually cycles to school - now needs to be taken by car.

You may also want to watch:

"There is no other way he can go, but to use this path to go to school," Alina said.

Kevin Carrol, Ringway divisional manager, working on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council, said: "The flooding issue is caused by the subway's drainage system becoming overwhelmed following periods of heavy rain.

"This problem is exacerbated by rainwater entering the subway's drainage system from the Comet Way roundabout above.

"This was identified as part of our investigation following similar flooding issues that occurred this time last year."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

A1(M) northbound traffic is at a standstill following the collision. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

A1(M) northbound traffic is at a standstill following the collision. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Standon Calling festival’s third headliner announced

Bombay Bicycle Club will headline Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2020 on the Friday night

Hatfield subway to close to deal with flooding

A report was made to Hertfordshire County Council on February 11 about the flooding in a Hatfield subway. Picture: Alina Filimon.

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

A1(M) northbound traffic is at a standstill following the collision. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire couple return from Tenerife hotel coronavirus lockdown

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

One-stop health hub comes to Potters Bar

Regional manager for InspireAll Barry Ellis, Hertsmere borough Cllr Caroline Clapper, health and wellbeing advocate Lee Bruce, Hertfordshire county CllrTim Hutching and Joe Capon, who is a project manager at HCC, at the opening for Potters Bar healthy hub. Picture: HBC.
Drive 24