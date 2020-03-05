Hatfield subway to close to deal with flooding

After recent rain and storm filled weeks, a Hatfield subway is set to close to deal with drainage issues.

Hertfordshire County Council will shut the West View subway near Comet Way from Monday, March 30 - more than a month after residents complained.

Alina Filimon, who reported the issue on February 11, said her ten-year-old son - who usually cycles to school - now needs to be taken by car.

"There is no other way he can go, but to use this path to go to school," Alina said.

Kevin Carrol, Ringway divisional manager, working on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council, said: "The flooding issue is caused by the subway's drainage system becoming overwhelmed following periods of heavy rain.

"This problem is exacerbated by rainwater entering the subway's drainage system from the Comet Way roundabout above.

"This was identified as part of our investigation following similar flooding issues that occurred this time last year."