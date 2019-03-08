Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 14:39 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 05 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Leonardo Almeida trading as Welywyn Skips of 35 Golden Dell, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 4EE is applying for a licence to use The Old Dairy's, 5 Swallowfields Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1JD as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

