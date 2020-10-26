Advanced search

Welwyn woman in daily running challenge to raise money for Macmillan as friend battles cancer

PUBLISHED: 10:33 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 26 October 2020

Despite running every day Kim has managed to get a new best 5km time. Picture: Supplied

Despite running every day Kim has managed to get a new best 5km time. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Welwyn woman has been running 5k every day this month to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kim Hatt has been running 5k every day this month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: SuppliedKim Hatt has been running 5k every day this month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Supplied

Kim Hatt, a mother of two, has raised more than £700 so far, even hitting a personal best of 21 minutes 57 seconds in that time.

She decided to raise the money after seeing the support the charity provided for her friend who was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer two years ago.

She said: “She has three young girls. She has faced this battle head on and is so inspiring, she never ceases to amaze me!

“I know that Macmillan have helped her in so many ways so this challenge was a way of thanking them for everything they have done and continue to do for my friend and everyone that is sadly diagnosed with cancer!”

You may also want to watch:

Kim also decided to set this challenge to see if she could push herself.

She said: “I love running and have done 10k and half marathons, but never daily back to back running. So thought that this was the best way to combine the two!

“I have decided that I would finish next Saturday with a 10k – which totals 100 miles for the month – while doing so in a Halloween costume!

“My body is feeling a little tired and the legs ache, but I’m feeling good and really enjoying it! I’ve managed to get a new PB to which I’m happy about!”

On Kim’s GoFundMe she quotes her friend, Beth, who had the diagnoisis and described Macmillian as being invaluable. Beth listed the positives of Macmillan: “The support they offer on all levels, from financial advice, to complimentary holistic treatments on the ward, to every member of staff that works at the Macmillan Cancer Centre, the receptionists who know me by name, the doctors who come at everything with positivity, and knowing there is groundbreaking research work being done.

“The fact that I have just celebrated two years since diagnosis, not long ago my diagnosis would have been minimal years left to live, but how research and treatment have come on so quickly. I am not only still alive, but am so confident that I have got years ahead of me.”

Kim still has another week left of her challenge, if you want to donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kimberleys5kmperday-october

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn woman in daily running challenge to raise money for Macmillan as friend battles cancer

Despite running every day Kim has managed to get a new best 5km time. Picture: Supplied

Climate change to be at heart of Herts County Council decision-making

David Williams, the leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.

Hertsmere parking to become cashless to limit spread of COVID-19

Cllr Jean Heywood, portfolio holder for transport at Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council

Elstree Studios joins Creative England’s new Filming in England Partnership

Elstree Studios

Another game without defeat as Welwyn and Kempston serve up entertaining fare

Robbie Buchanan was named man of the match against Kempston Rovers by the WGC supporters. Picture: KARYN HADDON