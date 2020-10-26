Welwyn woman in daily running challenge to raise money for Macmillan as friend battles cancer

A Welwyn woman has been running 5k every day this month to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kim Hatt, a mother of two, has raised more than £700 so far, even hitting a personal best of 21 minutes 57 seconds in that time.

She decided to raise the money after seeing the support the charity provided for her friend who was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer two years ago.

She said: “She has three young girls. She has faced this battle head on and is so inspiring, she never ceases to amaze me!

“I know that Macmillan have helped her in so many ways so this challenge was a way of thanking them for everything they have done and continue to do for my friend and everyone that is sadly diagnosed with cancer!”

Kim also decided to set this challenge to see if she could push herself.

She said: “I love running and have done 10k and half marathons, but never daily back to back running. So thought that this was the best way to combine the two!

“I have decided that I would finish next Saturday with a 10k – which totals 100 miles for the month – while doing so in a Halloween costume!

“My body is feeling a little tired and the legs ache, but I’m feeling good and really enjoying it! I’ve managed to get a new PB to which I’m happy about!”

On Kim’s GoFundMe she quotes her friend, Beth, who had the diagnoisis and described Macmillian as being invaluable. Beth listed the positives of Macmillan: “The support they offer on all levels, from financial advice, to complimentary holistic treatments on the ward, to every member of staff that works at the Macmillan Cancer Centre, the receptionists who know me by name, the doctors who come at everything with positivity, and knowing there is groundbreaking research work being done.

“The fact that I have just celebrated two years since diagnosis, not long ago my diagnosis would have been minimal years left to live, but how research and treatment have come on so quickly. I am not only still alive, but am so confident that I have got years ahead of me.”

Kim still has another week left of her challenge, if you want to donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kimberleys5kmperday-october