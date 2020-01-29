Advanced search

Welwyn woman set for charity cycle event for boyfriend with aggressive brain tumour

PUBLISHED: 07:01 30 January 2020

Olivia Salvage, Sophie Perks, Zac Taylor and Jack Lyons. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Welwyn woman will be part of a team from Hertfordshire taking part in the national 'On Yer Bike' event in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

Sophie Perks' boyfriend Zac Taylor was diagnosed with a grade 3 astrocytoma brain tumour in June 2019. She will be cycling to raise vital funds towards research into brain tumours.

The 24-year-old will be joined by her best friend Olivia Salvage, 25, from Hertford and Zac's best friend, Jack Lyons, 26, from Ware, as well as Sophie's sister Monique who lives in South London.

Sophie and Zac first became friends when they were both 14 and living in Ware, when Sophie was a pupil at Presdales School and Zac was at Richard Hale School in Hertford - but they didn't get together until two years ago.

Now an HR advisor working in London, Sophie said: "Zac displayed many typical symptoms of a brain tumour, including headaches, nauseousness, vomiting and balance issues, but was only given an MRI scan after seven months.

"It revealed an aggressive brain tumour which is inoperable because of its position on the brainstem.

"Zac began a course of radiotherapy, but this has been stopped because it wasn't helping and it seemed to be completely annihilating him.

"He had been able to walk before the treatment began, but now he has lost all mobility - we have been told there is no further treatment available.

You may also want to watch:

"Now we have decided to chip in for charity because we don't want other people to have to face losing a loved one.

"The best thing we can do is help to fund research so that brain tumour patients in the future can enjoy better outcomes and ultimately a cure."

On Yer Bike, a series of spinathon fundraising events, takes place around the UK each year in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

Team Zac will be taking part in the charity spinning class on Saturday, February 8 at Digme Fitness in London.

The event will see up to 60 people join them for a spinning class, where they will pedal in sync with each other and the music.

By taking part in and raising money at this event, participants are funding research as well as helping to influence the government and larger charities to increase the national investment into research for brain tumours to £35 million per year.

Go to braintumourresearch.org/fundraise/on-yer-bike-2020 for further details of how to join.

To donate to Sophie or Monique's fundraising page go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Monique-Perks.

To donate to Olivia's page go tojustgiving.com/fundraising/SOZJ.

