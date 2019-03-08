Advanced search

Welwyn woman gets MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours list

PUBLISHED: 22:30 07 June 2019

Cathy Strachan said she's suprised to be on the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Picture: Supplied

A Welwyn woman has been given an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2019.

Catherine Strachan, 57, who is the learning and development manager at Stevenage-based missiles company MBDA UK, has been honoured by the Queen for Ms Strachan's services to "career development and to young people".

Ms Strachan has been working at MBDA for more than 20 years, running the firm's apprenticeship and graduate programme.

"The work Cathy has done driving MBDA's early careers programmes over the past decade has helped shape the lives of hundreds of young people in our local communities," said Chris Allam, managing director of MBDA UK.

"The apprenticeship and graduate programmes she has helped to develop across MBDA have won many awards over recent years, thanks to her hard work, passion and innovative spirit.

"I am thrilled that she has received this personal honour in recognition of all her achievements."

Ms Strachan said she was "very flattered", but getting the award - in her opinion - was more a question of "just doing my job".

"I do it because I love it and I feel very passionately about it", she said.

Speaking to the WHT prior to the announcement, Ms Strachan said she would be revealing the news to her family at a surprise dinner tonight.

"We will go to a restaurant and we might have a glass of champagne," she said.

Ms Strachan lives with her husband in Welwyn and says she never had children "as I spent so much time with the graduates and apprentices".

"They always remember you, even if you don't," she said.

"What's really nice is that they always say hello and tell you how they're doing even after they move up."

A member of the order of the British Empire, is the third highest ranking, and is known as an MBE.

The Queen's honours list, which has just been announced, is always published to coincide with Queen Elizabeth's official birthday.

