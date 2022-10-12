Local woman helps man stuck in an overturned lorry
- Credit: Anne Hale
A Welwyn woman ran out of her house to help a man who was trapped in an overturned lorry.
On Tuesday October 4, Anne Hale was at home with her two children when she heard a loud bang by BP on the Welwyn Bypass.
Anne went outside and saw an overturned lorry and lots of smoke.
“There were loads of people there and somebody was already on the phone with emergency services. The window was smashed, and it was turned on to its right hand sized," she said.
“The poor guy had fallen over, and we obviously could not get in. I pulled the sunroof off and I just wanted to check that he was alright. I climbed in through that, and I just sat with him because his legs were trapped and I tried to get his pulse and chat to him and keep him calm.
“He was worried about his phone, so I rang him a couple of times and he phoned me a couple of nights ago, just to say thank you, which was sweet”
The lorry driver had broken his clavicle, his spine and his hip as well, according to Anne.
Anne sat with the driver until the fire brigade arrived and she was asked to stay with him inside until someone small enough could arrive to take her place.
“I just spoke to him and tried to calm him down and he seemed alright.
“I really wasn’t thinking. I just ran across the road and wanted to help. It’s not that abnormal for me to help people but my children were not that impressed, honestly.
Anne added: “The amount of people standing there and wanting to help was really lovely. I just wish there was more education out there for people to know what to do. Things like first aid training would be really beneficial.”
Kerry McCulloch, a friend of Anne’s said: “I am extremely proud of her, I don’t think there are many people who would have done what she did in those circumstances. But I am not surprised as she has always been a selfless person and always there for anyone in need.”