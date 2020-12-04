Advanced search

Terminally ill brides and grooms supported by hairstylist’s 100 miles walk about the borough

PUBLISHED: 16:14 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 04 December 2020

Bespoke Bridal Hair's Nicola Marshall out doing her 100 miles for the Wedding Wishing Well Foundation. Picture: Supplied by Nicola

Hairstylist Nicola was out in her leggings running for terminally ill brides and grooms, while weddings were effectively cancelled during lockdown 2.0.

Nicola Marshall made up her 100 miles by getting out in Panshanger Park, Heartwood Forest, Willow Farm and a park in Hatfield with her kids in tow.

“Hairdressing is my passion as I am unable to work in lockdown, which I am missing so so much, I decided to use my spare time in a positive way and have chosen to raise money for the charity my business supports – the Wedding Wishing Well Foundation,” she said. “It is a wonderful charity which organises and funds weddings for terminally ill couples.”

She completed her last week on Sunday, November 28 and is very chuffed with the support of £300 she’s received so far.

But you can still donate more here by going to Just Giving here justgiving.com/fundraising/nicola-marshall18.

