Welwyn vets say 'paws off the chocolate' to pets at Easter

Far too tempting: a Welwyn vet has advised keeping Easter chocolate away from pets this Easter. Picture: supplied by Mimram Vets supplied by Mimram Vets

A Welwyn veterinary practice is warning owners to be extra vigilant in the lead up to Easter as they prepare for an increase in the number of pet emergencies.

Mimram Vets expects to see a rise in the number of poorly pets who have eaten something they shouldn’t have in the run up to Easter.

Easter eggs, sweets and hot cross buns may be tempting treats, but they are potentially fatal if eaten by pets.

Mimram Vets veterinary nurse Anna Wright said: “The higher the level of cocoa in the chocolate, the more theobromine it contains, so the darker the chocolate, the greater the risk.

“Symptoms of chocolate poisoning can include vomiting, diarrhoea, increased heart rate, and can lead to seizures and cardiac failure.

“The safest option is to keep chocolate and sweets locked away, well out of reach of pets.”