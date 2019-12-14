Two lanes closed after four-car A1(M) crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

A1(M) crash: Two lanes are closed between J6 at Welwyn and J7 for Stevenage. Picture: Archant Archant

Two lanes are closed on the A1(M) after a crash involving four cars between Welwyn and Stevenage this afternoon.

Highways England reported at 1.26pm that Herts police had closed two lanes on the northbound carriageway due to the collision, which occured between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage.

There are currently long delays on the motorway, and through Knebworth into Stevenage on the B197.