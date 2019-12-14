Two lanes closed after four-car A1(M) crash between Welwyn and Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 14:53 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 14 December 2019
Archant
Two lanes are closed on the A1(M) after a crash involving four cars between Welwyn and Stevenage this afternoon.
You may also want to watch:
Highways England reported at 1.26pm that Herts police had closed two lanes on the northbound carriageway due to the collision, which occured between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage.
There are currently long delays on the motorway, and through Knebworth into Stevenage on the B197.