Two-way traffic and on-street parking to be reinstated in Welwyn

Welwyn High Street is currently running as a one way system. Picture: Colin Johnson Archant

Two-way traffic and on-street parking will be reinstated where possible on Welwyn High Street, Hertfordshire County Council has now said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn High Street Welwyn High Street

The update follows a number of complaints and a popular petition to remove the barriers on the high street.

A spokesperson the HCC said: “We are in the early stages of looking at alternative designs for Welwyn but are aiming to make adjustments within the next two weeks.”

READ MORE: One way system in place on Welwyn High Street to promote social distancing

You may also want to watch:

On HCC website it says: “Following the latest social distancing and face covering guidance, we’re revising the current social distancing measures in Welwyn village, enabling two-way traffic to return and on-street parking reinstated, where possible.

“For the safety of pedestrians and vulnerable highway users, we’re developing measures to encourage low speeds through the area. An advisory group, including local councillors, will consider these measures before the changes are put in place.

READ MORE: County Council addresses petition to return Welwyn High Street back to two-way traffic

“We plan to use funding from the Department for Transport’s Emergency Active Travel fund for the agreed proposals. We’ll aim for any changes to be in keeping with the historic nature of Welwyn village.

“When the revised measures are agreed, we’ll make details available on the site.”

For more visit here.