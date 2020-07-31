Advanced search

Two-way traffic and on-street parking to be reinstated in Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 17:14 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 31 July 2020

Welwyn High Street is currently running as a one way system. Picture: Colin Johnson

Welwyn High Street is currently running as a one way system. Picture: Colin Johnson

Archant

Two-way traffic and on-street parking will be reinstated where possible on Welwyn High Street, Hertfordshire County Council has now said.

Welwyn High StreetWelwyn High Street

The update follows a number of complaints and a popular petition to remove the barriers on the high street.

A spokesperson the HCC said: “We are in the early stages of looking at alternative designs for Welwyn but are aiming to make adjustments within the next two weeks.”

READ MORE: One way system in place on Welwyn High Street to promote social distancing

You may also want to watch:

On HCC website it says: “Following the latest social distancing and face covering guidance, we’re revising the current social distancing measures in Welwyn village, enabling two-way traffic to return and on-street parking reinstated, where possible.

“For the safety of pedestrians and vulnerable highway users, we’re developing measures to encourage low speeds through the area. An advisory group, including local councillors, will consider these measures before the changes are put in place.

READ MORE: County Council addresses petition to return Welwyn High Street back to two-way traffic

“We plan to use funding from the Department for Transport’s Emergency Active Travel fund for the agreed proposals. We’ll aim for any changes to be in keeping with the historic nature of Welwyn village.

“When the revised measures are agreed, we’ll make details available on the site.”

For more visit here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Which Welwyn Hatfield restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Hatfield alleyway stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in a Hatfield alleyway

Police helicopter called out after bike stolen by group with knife in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was used in the search yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Which Welwyn Hatfield restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Hatfield alleyway stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in a Hatfield alleyway

Police helicopter called out after bike stolen by group with knife in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was used in the search yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two-way traffic and on-street parking to be reinstated in Welwyn

Welwyn High Street is currently running as a one way system. Picture: Colin Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pauses lockdown easing process

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video

Council addresses Splashlands social distancing concerns

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Suspended sentence for woman who caused death of Potters Bar dad by careless driving

Michael Bates. Picture: Herts police

Argument raging for 20 years between bikers and Welham Green villagers solved over two pints

Welham Green biking has been an issue in the village for over 20 years. Picture: Adam Wilson