Welwyn motor caravan fire being treated as suspected arson

PUBLISHED: 13:54 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 14 March 2019

Archant

A motor caravan fire in Welwyn is being treated as suspected arson by police.

Police were called by the fire service at 1.03am on Saturday, March 9, to reports of a white Mazda motor caravan on fire in Viaduct Way.

The fire is believed to have started between 12.50am and 1am.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information that may assist their investigation.

Detective Constable Kylie Davies said: “Thankfully nobody was injured but extensive damage was caused to the vehicle.

“I would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who has information about the fire, to get in touch with me.

“If you saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the fire, I would also like to hear from you.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to the investigation.

“If you can help, please get in contact on 101 or through email at kylie.davies@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/22200/19.”

•You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

