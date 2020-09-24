Advanced search

Welwyn school sends pupils home after positive coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 16:35 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 24 September 2020

Another school in Welwyn Hatfield has sent home a group of children following a positive case of coronavirus.

Welwyn St Mary’s Primary School sent out an email to parents earlier this week alerting them to the fact that a person tested positive for COVID-19.

The email stated: “We know that you may find this concerning but are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.

“The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.”

The school was contacted for a comment but was not able to share any more information.

