Welwyn Sports & Social Club to open new extension

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 September 2020

Welwyn Sports & Social Club now has dedicated disabled access and toilets. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The volunteer-run Welwyn Sports & Social Club is to celebrate a new extension and facilities that have been put into place.

Welwyn Sports & Social Club's snooker room. Picture: SuppliedWelwyn Sports & Social Club's snooker room. Picture: Supplied

The Social Club now has dedicated disabled access and toilets, increased its bar size so that people with mobility issues can navigate around the space, and added another snooker table in a new room.

It will be officially opened on September 11, by Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The Social club is run entirely by volunteers and has kept the local community busy during lockdown building the new facilities.

“This has all been done socially distanced and has provided a really lovely project for people to focus on during these uncertain times.

“The community of Welwyn are very proud of what we have achieved.”

The club holds numerous events the year which are suitable for all ages, if you would like to find out more you can visit www.welwynssc.org.uk.

