Social club 'blown away' by community support while closed for extended period

Published: 3:49 PM May 17, 2021

A Welwyn based social club is eager to see new and old faces through the doors as lockdown restrictions ease today, May 17.

Welwyn Sports & Social Club - Credit: Welwyn Sports & Social Club

Welwyn Sports & Social Club reopens today, after being closed since the beginning of the third lockdown in January.

Hillary Webber from WSSC said: "After being closed for an extended period of time, we cannot wait to have our members back in the club.

"We have been blown away with the support of the local community during this time & look forward to seeing some similar and new faces over the next few days and weeks!"

The club has been closed since the beginning of the year - Credit: Stuart Carnegie

A Facebook post from WSSC said: "We are sure you are all aware of the rules we are working within set by the government, so please help us make sure that as a club we comply.

You may also want to watch:

"As a reminder, we don't have staff, we have volunteers. In this respect, individual members are responsible for helping enforce the rules."

Visit: welwynssc.org.uk for more.