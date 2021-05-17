Social club 'blown away' by community support while closed for extended period
- Credit: Welwyn Sports & Social Club
A Welwyn based social club is eager to see new and old faces through the doors as lockdown restrictions ease today, May 17.
Welwyn Sports & Social Club reopens today, after being closed since the beginning of the third lockdown in January.
Hillary Webber from WSSC said: "After being closed for an extended period of time, we cannot wait to have our members back in the club.
"We have been blown away with the support of the local community during this time & look forward to seeing some similar and new faces over the next few days and weeks!"
A Facebook post from WSSC said: "We are sure you are all aware of the rules we are working within set by the government, so please help us make sure that as a club we comply.
You may also want to watch:
"As a reminder, we don't have staff, we have volunteers. In this respect, individual members are responsible for helping enforce the rules."
Visit: welwynssc.org.uk for more.
Most Read
- 1 May 17: What can open when COVID lockdown rules ease on Monday?
- 2 May 17: Pub ready for reopening after £440k refurbishment
- 3 Proposal to turn B&Q into 151 flats
- 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 5 Students protest and parents call for change after 'lack of action' on racism
- 6 Supermarket evacuated and fire services called following ‘strong smell of gas’
- 7 Search continues for missing Stevenage man
- 8 Six men charged with series of keyless vehicle thefts
- 9 Drugs worth £50,000 found in van pulled over for fly-tipping
- 10 Chatty duo want to help build community with conversation