Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Prankster photoshops new sex shop into Welwyn High Street

PUBLISHED: 10:59 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 10 January 2019

The shop on High Street, after a saucy photoshop makeover. Picture: supplied

The shop on High Street, after a saucy photoshop makeover. Picture: supplied

supplied

An internet prankster got hearts racing in Welwyn today after a photo appeared for a new ‘adult store’ - but it turns out he was faking it.

A photo appeared today in the Facebook group Welwyn Village News with a picture of empty shop premises on High Street, Welwyn, between Simmons Bakers and Lloyds Pharmacy.

The picture shows the picturesque village’s shop sign reading, in bright pink letters, “Welwyn:-Dowd”, accompanied by a poster in the window declaring “Adult store opening soon”.

But the picture has been photoshopped and no such signs exist.

The anonymous prankster told the Welwyn Hatfield Times why he decided to fake the sign: “We were just thinking about it in the pub and we thought it would be fun.

The shop on High Street, Welwyn as it really is. Picture: suppliedThe shop on High Street, Welwyn as it really is. Picture: supplied

“It would liven up the village, wouldn’t it?

“I was really hoping the professionally offended would get onto it.”

But the users of Welwyn Village News have mainly reacted in good spirit, with laughter emojis and highly suggestive puns.

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Brick thrown at woman’s car in Potters Bar

Chace Avenue in Potters Bar, where brick was thrown at woman's car. Picture: Google Street View

Prankster photoshops new sex shop into Welwyn High Street

The shop on High Street, after a saucy photoshop makeover. Picture: supplied

Hatfield mum explains why home education is perfect for her family

Hatfield mum Jane Teather speaks about home-education.

Hatfield teen in court after having machete on housing estate

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Advanced Drainage trading as Advanced Drainage Solutions Ltd of 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL7 2BH is applying to add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and no trailers at 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL72BH.

Public Notices
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists