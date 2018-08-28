Prankster photoshops new sex shop into Welwyn High Street

The shop on High Street, after a saucy photoshop makeover. Picture: supplied supplied

An internet prankster got hearts racing in Welwyn today after a photo appeared for a new ‘adult store’ - but it turns out he was faking it.

A photo appeared today in the Facebook group Welwyn Village News with a picture of empty shop premises on High Street, Welwyn, between Simmons Bakers and Lloyds Pharmacy.

The picture shows the picturesque village’s shop sign reading, in bright pink letters, “Welwyn:-Dowd”, accompanied by a poster in the window declaring “Adult store opening soon”.

But the picture has been photoshopped and no such signs exist.

The anonymous prankster told the Welwyn Hatfield Times why he decided to fake the sign: “We were just thinking about it in the pub and we thought it would be fun.

The shop on High Street, Welwyn as it really is. Picture: supplied The shop on High Street, Welwyn as it really is. Picture: supplied

“It would liven up the village, wouldn’t it?

“I was really hoping the professionally offended would get onto it.”

But the users of Welwyn Village News have mainly reacted in good spirit, with laughter emojis and highly suggestive puns.