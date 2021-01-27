Can you brave the hot coals for Isabel Hospice as a fearless firewalker?

Published: 11:18 AM January 27, 2021

Fearless firewalkers can register to take up an Isabel Hospice challenge and receive full training from “Blaze” Firewalk experts and a certificate once they cross over the fiery finish line.

The fundraising event, which will takes place at Sherrardswood School in Welwyn, invites 35 ‘brave soles’ to take up the ultimate test of mind over matter - walking across hot coals of up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson,has also donated £1,000 to local Welwyn Garden City charity, Isabel Hospice in support of its annual Firewalk challenge taking place later in the year.

Alice Thompson, marketing co-ordinator at Crest Nicholson Chiltern - Credit: Crest Nicholson

Alice Thompson, marketing co-ordinator at Crest Nicholson Chiltern said: “A few years ago my cousin was sadly diagnosed with breast cancer. She was looked after by Isabel Hospice, so for me the charity is very close to my heart.

"They do a tremendous job, and I can say from a personal level that the support they offer both the patients, and their families is second to none. We are delighted to be able to support the hospice and its important work through its upcoming Firewalk Challenge and we wish good luck to all the brave participants!”

To register your interest in joining the Firewalk Challenge, visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk.