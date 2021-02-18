Prezzo closes restaurant in town centre

Published: 2:58 PM February 18, 2021

Prezzo in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, is closing down. Picture: Google Street View

Prezzo has announced they are closing 22 restaurants down, including the one in Welwyn Garden City.

Prezzo Welwyn Garden City, in Howardsgate, was removed from Prezzo's website several days ago, but its closure was only confirmed today.

Private equity company Cain International, who owns Prezzo, said it is taking the action to protect the majority of Prezzo’s 2,900 employees, though it has resulted in 216 redundancies.

The nearest Prezzo for Welwyn Garden City residents is now at The Galleria in Hatfield.