Post office branch to close in three weeks
The post office in Welwyn will close next month following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for use as a post office.
The branch on 20 High Street will be closing on Monday July 19 at 12 noon.
Due to the withdrawal of the site, any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch in the area are being welcomed.
Graham Simmons, Post Office network provision lead, said: "The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and
we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.
"I would like to assure you that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.
"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause."
The nearest post office is now 1.6 miles away from Welwyn branch in Codicote.
Applications to run a Post Office in the area are open until December 9: runapostoffice.co.uk/branch/welwyn-post-office-welwyn-al6-9eq
