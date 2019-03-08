Advanced search

Dance festival in Welwyn raises over £7,000 for disadvantaged kids

PUBLISHED: 18:02 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 09 September 2019

Party in the Paddock 2019 held at The Robin Hood & Little John, Rabley Heath, Welwyn with all proceeds going to Dance Aid. Picture: DANNY LOO

A dance festival held in Welwyn on Saturday has raised more than £7,000 for disadvantaged kids.

The annual last hurrah of summer, Party in the Paddock, beat last year's donations by £1,000 for Codicote-based charity Danceaid.

Danceaid helps orphaned, poor, and exploited children in need from Codicote to Cape Town with feeding programmes, drop-in centres and equipment.

Founder Laura Wilson, who lives in Codicote, said she could not believe that her band of volunteers got the last bit of sunshine of the year and had an "amazing" day.

She said: "It was packed - there were more than 500 people crammed in."

The festival also featured circus acts, magic, rolled ice-cream, a bake-off, a bouncy castle, a penalty shoot-out, fire-breathers, facepaints, glitterati and a slime station, along with lots of dance acts.

For more information on the charity and to donate go to: danceaid.org.

