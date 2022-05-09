The Welwyn Oscars 2022 will be a part of Welwyn Festival again

The Welwyn Oscars 2022 will be a part of the Welwyn Festival again this year.

The event - which celebrates the best local businesses from shops to bars - will be celebrated on Friday, June 17 from 7pm to midnight at the Church House in Welwyn.

The tickets to the event will be priced from £30 for each person and will include Prosecco, a canapé reception, Oscar awards ceremony and an Oscars after party.

The party will feature a live five-piece band, Road Runner, a disco and a licensed bar, with a black tie dress code.

All are welcome to come along and support the event, and the entrants have been promised an amazing evening.

There will be other events running around this time. The main 2022 Festival takes place between June 25-July 3.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, go to www.welwynfestival.org.uk email committee@welwynfestival.org.uk or telephone 07795263668.