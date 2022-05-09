News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

The Welwyn Oscars 2022 will be a part of Welwyn Festival again

Author Picture Icon

Gopika Madhu

Published: 8:00 PM May 9, 2022
welwyn oscars voting boxes

welwyn oscars voting boxes - Credit: Archant

The Welwyn Oscars 2022 will be a part of the Welwyn Festival again this year.  

The event - which celebrates the best local businesses from shops to bars - will be celebrated on Friday, June 17 from 7pm to midnight at the Church House in Welwyn. 

The tickets to the event will be priced from £30 for each person and will include Prosecco, a canapé reception, Oscar awards ceremony and an Oscars after party. 

The party will feature a live five-piece band, Road Runner, a disco and a licensed bar, with a black tie dress code.  

All are welcome to come along and support the event, and the entrants have been promised an amazing evening. 

There will be other events running around this time. The main 2022 Festival takes place between June 25-July 3.  

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, go to www.welwynfestival.org.uk email committee@welwynfestival.org.uk or telephone 07795263668. 

Welwyn News

Don't Miss

Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

Postcode Lottery

Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Sky Studios Elstree

Film

Sky Studios Elstree searches for young Hertfordshire talent

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Bins were set alight in Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Resident's anger over parking issues at Stanborough Park

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
The Sherrardspark Road address offers 2,268 sq ft of living accommodation. 

Hot Properties

See inside this £1.2m home on Welwyn Garden City's sought after West Side

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon