The school students behind Welwyn North's arty upgrade

"All the art is produced by local people, inspired by where they live." - Credit: Diana Holt

Artwork on the 10 new panels at Welwyn North station was crafted by students at a secondary academy in Welwyn Garden City.

Stanborough School was engaged by the community and environmental charity Groundwork East, which Govia Thameslink Railway commissioned to carry out community art and landscaping projects at 20 stations on the Great Northern and Thameslink networks.

A fun-guy. - Credit: Diana Holt



Tom Moran, managing director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “We called out to communities to help us brighten up their stations, and we’ve been amazed by the talent of the many artists, including Stanborough School students, who have come forward.

The paintings have added a much-needed splash of colour to grey November days. - Credit: Diana Holt

"We’ve commissioned over 200 works in the past year – that’s enough for one in every room of the Shard’s Shangri-La Hotel!

"All the art is produced by local people, inspired by where they live. So it doesn’t just make our stations more vibrant and inspiring for our customers - it gives us an even stronger bond with the communities we serve.”

The pieces were installed in August.