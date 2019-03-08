Advanced search

Welwyn man jailed for sexual assault on girl

PUBLISHED: 17:11 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 08 May 2019

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

A Welwyn man has been jailed for four and a half years after admitting carrying out a series of sexual offences on a girl.

Philip Griffin, of The Crescent, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court last Tuesday for sexual offences committed between March and October 2016 on a 16-year old girl.

Prior to being sentenced, the 32-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by penetration.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The sexual exploitation offences were in relation to sexual messages Griffin sent to the 16-year old girl - whose identity is protected under the Sexual Offences Act - which asked her to engage in sexual activities with him and send him nude photos.

"It is quite clear that severe psychological harm has been caused to the victim as a result of the assault," said Judge Michael Simon on the day of the sentencing.

Speaking to Griffin he said the sexual assaults were "the culmination of your attempts of sexual advances to the victim" and stated he "pursued a course of conduct over an extended period".

Griffin was sentenced to a total of 54 months in prison. The majority of the sentence relates to the two counts of sexual assault, consisting of 52 months, with the remaining two months for the two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

All the offences are to be served concurrently, and Griffin will also be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

A restraining order has also been granted on Griffin preventing him from contacting the victim for 10 years.

"The victim has displayed incredible bravery throughout the protracted investigation and I would like to commend her for the courage she has shown," said Detective Constable Fiona Curson.

"It is good to finally see justice being done and I hope this sentence helps her to rebuild her life following the abuse that Griffin inflicted on her."

