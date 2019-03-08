Local man to represent Welwyn Garden City in national modelling competition

Joe used to struggle with an eating disorder when he was younger. Picture: Joe Wilkinson Archant

A local 20-year-old will be representing Welwyn Garden City in a national modelling competition.

Welwyn resident Joe wilkinson is hoping to win the Mr British Isles competition, which takes place in Liverpool on May 27.

Joe told the WHT how working out and modelling changed his life: "When I was younger I suffered with a serious eating disorder and anxiety.

"Modelling helps me realise my potential and shows to myself, and the world, how much I've changed from just a few years ago.

"I want to be able to show other people who have gone through mental illness that, with courage and determination, they can do anything they want!"

The catwalk based competition involves three distinct looks: Saturday night going out, formal and topless in black shorts.

The winner of Mr British Isles will recieve £2000 with a modelling and promotions contract.

Joe said: "I've also been into bodybuilding for around three years now and I've been power lifting at Norton Gym where I've gone from being dangerously skinny to now having a somewhat muscular physique.

"My ultimate goal is to be a Calvin Klein model."

Joe keeps himself busy day to day, he works at Quantum Care Home, he's in the middle of a personal training course and is an on-call fire fighter.

"All my jobs focus on one specific thing which is helping people. I love to help people because it helps them realise their potential.

Joe hopes to set up his own integrated fitness business in the future, "I want to focus on helping other young people who have gone through eating disorders and anxiety as I think I can offer them a unique perspective.

"Then on the side I'd love to continue my passion of modelling for top agencies as I've worked so hard to get to where I am today with fitness and self improvement."

If you would like to know more about Joe and his journey you can follow him on instagram: @JoeyTherex.

To find out more about Mr British Isles visit: mrbritishisles.com