News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Rural land near Welwyn sells for £10,000 at auction

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:48 AM November 5, 2021
Tewin plot 65 Warrengate Farm

Plot 65 near Tewin has sold for £10,000. - Credit: Clive Emson Land and Property

A plot of land in a rural area near Welwyn has been sold for £10,000 at auction. 

Plot 65 at Warrengate Farm in Archers Green Lane, Tewin was among 105 lots up for sale in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Wednesday, November 3. 

Plenty of interest in the 0.78-acre plot was expected, with the winning bid coming in at £10,000 – despite initial estimates it could sell for up to £15,000.

Tewin lot 65 Warrengate Farm

There was plenty of interest in the 0.78-acre plot. - Credit: Clive Emson Land and Property

“This 0.31-hectare rectangular plot is situated close to the village of Tewin between Welwyn and Hertford,” said regional director and auctioneer, Paul Bridgeman. 

“We had good interest in this one, resulting in both vendor and purchaser getting an excellent deal. 

You may also want to watch:

“There is a definite upward trend for investors to consider buying land and this is a great time for landowners to consider coming to market.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Disruptive work on Bessemer Road expected to continue for 4 weeks
  2. 2 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
  3. 3 Restaurant worker assaulted at The Galleria after group refuse to pay for meal
  1. 4 7 things you might not have known about our area
  2. 5 What should police prioritise in Welwyn Hatfield?
  3. 6 How Great Northern station assistant saved a person's life with a defibrillator at Potters Bar
  4. 7 Cancer patient Martin too ill to attend own wedding but still charged £4,600 by venue
  5. 8 Mum's shock as house camera catches man smashing her child's pumpkins
  6. 9 Motorcyclist suffers suspected broken leg after car crash
  7. 10 Time to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends tonight
Welwyn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queuing on M25 CCTV

Herts Live | Updated

Driver seriously injured after crash on M25

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield new Post Office

New Post Office opens to ease Hatfield bank crisis

Dan Mountney

person
Stevenage Lister Hospital patient Martin McMullan marries his fiancée Lindsay

Lister Hospital | Video

Seriously ill Martin marries fiancée in hospital

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Exterior of Marymead Medical Practice in Stevenage

GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon