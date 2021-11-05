Rural land near Welwyn sells for £10,000 at auction

Plot 65 near Tewin has sold for £10,000. - Credit: Clive Emson Land and Property

A plot of land in a rural area near Welwyn has been sold for £10,000 at auction.

Plot 65 at Warrengate Farm in Archers Green Lane, Tewin was among 105 lots up for sale in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Wednesday, November 3.

Plenty of interest in the 0.78-acre plot was expected, with the winning bid coming in at £10,000 – despite initial estimates it could sell for up to £15,000.

“This 0.31-hectare rectangular plot is situated close to the village of Tewin between Welwyn and Hertford,” said regional director and auctioneer, Paul Bridgeman.

“We had good interest in this one, resulting in both vendor and purchaser getting an excellent deal.

“There is a definite upward trend for investors to consider buying land and this is a great time for landowners to consider coming to market.”