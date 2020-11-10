Welwyn High Street barriers to be replaced with planters

Planters are to be installed in Welwyn High Street in place of the current orange barriers next week.

Hertfordshire County Council will be overseeing the implementation of planters, bollards and other interim measures and removal of temporary measures in town centres countywide.

During week commencing November 16, the planters will be installed in Welwyn village. The implementation will enable a 20mph speed limit.

This traffic calming measure will ensure pedestrians remain safe when choosing to socially distance within the carriageway.

These measures will be put in place ready for when the current lockdown restrictions are lifted, businesses reopen, and pedestrians can safely return to the high street.

Welwyn Parish Council have asked people to “respect the road closures and play your part in making Welwyn village safe for all to use”.