Welwyn Hatfield U3A celebrates successful return in first live meeting since 2020
- Credit: Welwyn Hatfield U3A
Welwyn Hatfield U3A group has held its first live meeting in 18 months, with more than 100 people in attendance.
A total of 114 members watched the presentation by prominent U3A member Tony Tutton called ‘My Life in Music from Coronation to Corona’, which charted his life in the music world.
Since the first lockdown began, fortnightly presentations have been offered due to the efforts of a number of members who organised Zoom meetings, encouraged participation and offered training on its use.
Prior to the first live meeting over 100 members were regularly zooming on a Wednesday morning, in addition many of the 60 interest groups were maintaining their activities via zoom.
The group are now looking forward to Tony’s next U3A performance when he with his Simply 60s Band will entertain those at the Autumn Dance on November 27.
For more information www.u3awelhat.org.uk