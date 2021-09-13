Welwyn Hatfield U3A celebrates successful return in first live meeting since 2020

Published: 4:01 PM September 13, 2021

The group have been holding meetings over Zoom for more than a year - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield U3A

Welwyn Hatfield U3A group has held its first live meeting in 18 months, with more than 100 people in attendance.

The talk charted Tony's life in the music world, right back from his first singing performance in 1953 during the Coronation celebrations - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield U3A

A total of 114 members watched the presentation by prominent U3A member Tony Tutton called ‘My Life in Music from Coronation to Corona’, which charted his life in the music world.

Since the first lockdown began, fortnightly presentations have been offered due to the efforts of a number of members who organised Zoom meetings, encouraged participation and offered training on its use.

Prior to the event organisers thought they might only get up to 85 members attending - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield U3A

Prior to the first live meeting over 100 members were regularly zooming on a Wednesday morning, in addition many of the 60 interest groups were maintaining their activities via zoom.

The group are now looking forward to Tony’s next U3A performance when he with his Simply 60s Band will entertain those at the Autumn Dance on November 27.

For more information www.u3awelhat.org.uk

Tony will be returning with his band to play in November - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield U3A



