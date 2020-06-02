Advanced search

Young Welwyn Hatfield artists could win prize in environmental-themed art competition

PUBLISHED: 17:20 02 June 2020

A Welwyn Hatfield art competition has been launched. Picture: WHBC.

A Welwyn Hatfield art competition has been launched. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

An art competition on the theme of ‘Welwyn Hatfield and the Environment’ has been launched by youth councillors.

Young people in Welwyn Hatfield are called on to show their creative side for the chance to win a £50 Love2Shop voucher.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “With so many events and activities being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is a great initiative from our Youth Council.

“I hope the art competition will provide a bit of escapism and enjoyment as well as inspiring young people to think about their local area and environment in a creative way.”

The competition is open to youngsters who live in the borough and there are two age categories: under 11 and 12-16 years.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 19 and you can enter either a piece of art or a photograph which reflects the theme in some way.

The entry form can be found at one.welhat.gov.uk/your-borough/art-competition.

Welwyn Hatfield Youth Council is made up of students aged 11 to 19 who want to make a positive difference to Welwyn Hatfield and the wider community.

You can follow the youth council on Instagram (@YouthCouncilWH) and Twitter (@WHYouthCouncil).

