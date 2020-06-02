Young Welwyn Hatfield artists could win prize in environmental-themed art competition

A Welwyn Hatfield art competition has been launched. Picture: WHBC. Archant

An art competition on the theme of ‘Welwyn Hatfield and the Environment’ has been launched by youth councillors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Young people in Welwyn Hatfield are called on to show their creative side for the chance to win a £50 Love2Shop voucher.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “With so many events and activities being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is a great initiative from our Youth Council.

“I hope the art competition will provide a bit of escapism and enjoyment as well as inspiring young people to think about their local area and environment in a creative way.”

The competition is open to youngsters who live in the borough and there are two age categories: under 11 and 12-16 years.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 19 and you can enter either a piece of art or a photograph which reflects the theme in some way.

The entry form can be found at one.welhat.gov.uk/your-borough/art-competition.

Welwyn Hatfield Youth Council is made up of students aged 11 to 19 who want to make a positive difference to Welwyn Hatfield and the wider community.

You can follow the youth council on Instagram (@YouthCouncilWH) and Twitter (@WHYouthCouncil).