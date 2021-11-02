Youngsters cook up a storm to win Welwyn Hatfield chef award

Tom Mabey (left) and Jenson Webb (right) with judge Harry Lomas. - Credit: Katherine Tate

Two talented youngsters have won the Welwyn Hatfield Young Chef of 2021 award after they cooked up a storm for the judges.

Tom Mabey, from Homerswood Primary and Nursery School in Welwyn Garden City, and Jenson Webb from St Michael's Primary School in Woolmer Green, impressed with their three-course menus which included prawn, avocado and tomato bruschetta, lasagne tacos and Eton Mess.

Jenson Webb with his award-winning meal. - Credit: Katherine Tate

Taking place at Ridgeway Academy, Year 6 pupils were asked to cook a menu designed with a hero in mind, with Tom and Jenson picking their parents as inspiration.

Judges included Chef Harry Lomas, and the head of culinary at Wembley Stadium was impressed with the winners and all those who took part.

“Both the children were fantastic and many of the dishes I would add to my menus,” he said

Tom Mabey with his meal. - Credit: Katherine Tate

“It was a challenge finding a winner but both boys stood out for the quality of their food, the balance on their plate and their independence throughout the afternoon.”

Organised by The Food Teacher, the company aims to improve long-term health by educating children about food and nutrition.