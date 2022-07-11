Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge chosen as Mayor’s charity

Mayor Barbara Fitzsimon chose the WHWR as they were 'close to her heart'. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge has been chosen as Mayor Barbara Fitzsimon’s charity of the year.

As newly appointed mayor after taking over from Cllr Peter Hebden, Cllr Fitzsimon had the tough choice of selecting a charity to support.

She selected Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge who offer temporary, crisis accommodation and support service in the borough for women, with or without children, fleeing domestic violence and abuse.

“This charity is close to my heart, and one I’ve had a close relationship with,” said Mayor Fitzsimon.

“The team gives tireless support on both a practical and emotional level, including crisis counselling.

“With the increased isolation that families living in an abusive household have experienced because of the Covid pandemic, this is such a vital service, now more than ever.

“I’m proud to be raising funds for them, so please keep an eye out for events coming up.”

As well as providing 24/7, year-round services, WHWR is one of the very few refuges in the country with an onsite trauma informed education centre.

The team also provides advice about safe resettlement for women and children escaping domestic violence and practical support with claiming benefits, seeking legal advice, finding schools and doctors, the police and mental health counselling.

During the last financial year, WHWR provided safe accommodation and services to 38 women and 48 children, with approximately 40 women in the resettlement & outreach programme.

Denise Fenn, CEO of the Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge is delighted to have the support of the mayor and is looking forward to working closely with her.

“The refuge aims to support women and their children to achieve positive outcomes with improved life chances by giving them the tools and empowerment to do so,” she said.

“We hope to see residents in settled accommodation when they move on, finding jobs and rebuilding their lives.

“We are delighted to be the mayor’s chosen charity and look forward to working with Mayor Fitzsimon on upcoming fundraising events.”

For more information about WHWR, visit whwr.org.uk.