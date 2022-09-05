Council responds after women’s refuge claims exclusion from funding access

Herts county council has refuted claims from Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge that they were excluded from accessing a funding bid.

In February last year, MP Julie Marson announced £2,013,659 worth of government funding for Hertfordshire County Council to help support victims of domestic abuse, including keeping women and children safe who are high risk victims in safe accommodation.

Despite providing these services, Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge was not eligible to bid for a share of the funding because it is an independent refuge, much to the disappointment of chair of trustees, Liz Needham.

“Despite WHWR being an endorsed member of the Women’s Federation of England and fulfilling the support needs of victims thereby meeting the DA Bill eligibility criteria, Hertfordshire County Council’s bidding system and tendering process excludes independent refuges from accessing these funds,” she said.

“This means we must find nearly £50,000 elsewhere. This situation presents a challenge as foundation and grant funds will not and should not replace statutory funding.”

During the last financial year, WHWR provided safe accommodation and support for 36 women and 48 children, with the refuge currently at 100 per cent capacity, protecting 12 women and 17 children.

It is also among the few refuges in the country with an onsite creche and education centre for children.

“Since becoming an independent charity rather than a sub-contractor of county providers, outcomes have vastly improved,” added CEO Denise Fenn.

“Lloyds Bank, BBC Children in Need, Awards for All, Government COVID funding in 2021, individual, community, and corporate giving has enabled Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge key workers to deliver a service of excellence.

“Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is also a long-term supporter for the outreach programme for women in the community or who have left the refuge. However, we have had to draw down on reserves and continue to do so.”

But, in a lengthy statement to this newspaper, Herts county council claims the application process was open to all, but Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge did not apply.

“Hertfordshire County Council ran a competitive tender process in the spring of 2022 for new safe accommodation services for individuals experiencing domestic abuse, to begin on July 1, 2022,” said a spokesman.

“The process was published and advertised across Hertfordshire and nationally via InTend, the leading procurement portal for public service contracts.

“Any organisation was able to submit an application to this tender, however Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge did not apply.

“The Tender included a specification for two ‘lots’ of services; an Independent Domestic Violence Advocacy (IDVA) service for victims at high risk of harm or homicide, and a safe accommodation service including support for women and children within refuge accommodation.

“We only received one bid for the safe accommodation lot and following a rigorous, multi-agency, independently moderated evaluation, the contract was awarded to the organisation Safer Places, who submitted a lead provider bid alongside two other organisations; St Albans Women’s Refuge and DrugLink.

“Both Refuge, who were awarded the IDVA contract, and Safer Places are independent organisations from Hertfordshire County Council and wider countywide commissioning organisations, and are not classified as ‘preferred’ providers.

“They submitted a response to a formal, legal competitive tender process and were awarded the contracts following a robust, independently moderated evaluation process.

“As Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge did not submit a response, they could not be considered as part of the tender process.

“We would also like to reassure Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge that the safe accommodation contract lot included funding for support for children within refuge accommodation. This is an integral part of the service that Safer Places will provide across the county.

“In addition to the central government funding announced for Hertfordshire County Council in February 2021, each of Hertfordshire’s 10 district and borough councils received additional funding to provide support to victims and children within safe accommodation.

“We thank Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for their continued support of local specialist domestic abuse services such as Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge.

“Finally, as part of the Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse and Violence Against Women and Girls Partnership we would like to assure Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge and all of the wider community and voluntary sector organisations providing a response to victims of domestic abuse and their children that their work is valued, and they are seen as pivotal members of the coordinated community response we are striving to create and support across the county.”