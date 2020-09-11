Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge’s new CEO looks to create more ‘personalised and supportive service’

L) Denise Fenn, the new CEO, and (R) Dee Golder, the now retired manager. Picture: WHWR Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge (WHWR) has appointed a new CEO as the previous manager has retired after more than two decades of service.

Dee Golder retired earlier this month after 23 years as manager of the refuge.

A public release from WHWR decribed Dee as a very active campaigner against domestic violence and Liz Needham, chair of trustees at WHWR, said that her experience and knowledge would be missed.

In her place will be new CEO Denise Fenn who has “taken the reigns with enthusiasm and will be looking to stregnthen and solidfy the relationship with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and with the wider Welwyn Hatfield Community”.

Dee Golder said: “I feel very confident that I am leaving the refuge in good hands with Denise.”

New CEO Denise Fenn said: “We are looking forward to taking the refuge in a new direction. In recent times, the allocation of refuge places has become more centralised and impersonal and we feel that we would like to offer a more personalised and supportive service to survivors of domestic abuse.”