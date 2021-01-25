Gallery: Snow gives Welwyn Hatfield residents much-needed fun in lockdown
- Credit: Alison Lilly
After heavy snow yesterday, Welwyn Hatfield's residents used the rare weather to have fun across our borough.
Pictures came through showing the Pearl in Hatfield and sheep in the snow in Welwyn Garden City.
There were also many who made snowmen and decorated them with whatever they could find including a Costa cup and carrots.
The Met Office continues to have a yellow weather warning in place for Herts until 11am today for ice, as sub-zero temperatures preserving Sunday's snowfall has also created an added ice risk.
With ice patches expected to cause disruption, the Met Office warns of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths for those taking essential journeys. Some injuries may occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
The WHT would like to thank its audience for sending in such lovely pictures on the first snow day of the year.
