Gallery: Snow gives Welwyn Hatfield residents much-needed fun in lockdown

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:05 AM January 25, 2021   
A replica of their rabbit, Poppy, at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club

A replica of their rabbit, Poppy, at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club - Credit: Alison Lilly

After heavy snow yesterday, Welwyn Hatfield's residents used the rare weather to have fun across our borough. 

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow - Credit: Philip Jones

Pictures came through showing the Pearl in Hatfield and sheep in the snow in Welwyn Garden City. 

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow - Credit: Philip Jones

There were also many who made snowmen and decorated them with whatever they could find including a Costa cup and carrots.

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow - Credit: Philip Jones

 The Met Office continues to have a yellow weather warning in place for Herts until 11am today for ice, as sub-zero temperatures preserving Sunday's snowfall has also created an added ice risk.

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow

Hatfield Town Centre in the snow - Credit: Philip Jones

A replica of their rabbit, Poppy, at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club

A replica of their rabbit, Poppy, at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club - Credit: Alison Lilly

With ice patches expected to cause disruption, the Met Office warns of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths for those taking essential journeys. Some injuries may occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The WHT would like to thank its audience for sending in such lovely pictures on the first snow day of the year. 

A replica of their rabbit, Poppy, at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club

A replica of their rabbit, Poppy, at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club - Credit: Alison Lilly

Another great Snowman

Another great Snowman - Credit: Alice Rose

Moneyhole Park

Fun in the snow in Moneyhole, Panshanger - Credit: Lisa Coleman

Fun in the snow in Moneyhole, Panshanger

Fun in the snow in Moneyhole, Panshanger - Credit: Lisa Coleman

Fun in the snow in Moneyhole, Panshanger

Fun in the snow in Moneyhole, Panshanger - Credit: Lisa Coleman

Nick, Kyle and Nikki in Hatfield 

Nick, Kyle and Nikki in Hatfield - Credit: Nicholas Simpkins

Hatfield in the snow 

Hatfield in the snow. For more see garyshorephoto.co.uk. - Credit: Gary Shore

Hatfield in the snow 

Hatfield in the snow. For more see garyshorephoto.co.uk. - Credit: Gary Shore

Hatfield in the snow 

Hatfield in the snow - Credit: GaryShore.co.uk

Sheep in the snow at Stanborough Park, WGC.

Sheep in the snow at Stanborough Park, WGC. - Credit: Anne Suslak

