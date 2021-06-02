Welwyn Hatfield passes 100,000 vaccinations

Published: 2:30 PM June 2, 2021

More than 100,000 people in Welwyn Hatfield have received a COVID jab - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Welwyn Hatfield since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020.

The positive milestone arrives at the same time no deaths were announced in the UK on Tuesday, for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.

In total across Welwyn Hatfield there have been 102,661 vaccinations given out, 62,574 first doses and 40,087 second doses, up to May 30.

However there are concerns that the average number of daily cases in the UK is now slowly rising - though Welwyn Hatfield reported 14 cases between May 22 and 28.

This means the borough's cases per 100,000 are below average at 11, compared to the average area in England which had 16 per 100,000.

Due to the increase in cases, a scientist who advises the government, Prof Ravi Gupta from the University of Cambridge, told the BBC that the UK was already in a third wave of infections.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said that up to three-quarters of new UK COVID cases are now thought to be caused by the variant first detected in India.

According to data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute the Indian variant, B.1.617.2, is responsible for 57.9 per cent of cases across the country - with more than 3,000 cases reported between May 15-22.

The the same time period the variant is responsible for 33.3 per cent of cases in Welwyn Hatfield, up from 11.8 per cent on May 8.