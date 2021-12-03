Music is back! Members of Welwyn Hatfield's University of the Third Age danced the night away to a live band. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield u3a

Welwyn Hatfield's University of the Third Age (u3a) members enjoyed their first dance since November 2019 last Saturday.

U3a is a national charity with over 450,000 members that aims to provide the opportunity for older people to learn new things and have new experiences.

It is a self-help organisation run by and for its members. The Welwyn Hatfield u3a has over 770 members and has over 60 interest groups.

On Saturday, November 27, members were treated to their first 'Autumn Dance' and fish supper in more than a year. Last year's boogie was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 100 members turned out in the cold and danced the night away to fellow committee member Tony Tutton's Simply 60's Band at Welwyn Garden City's Ludwick Family Centre.

Steve Hall, a committee member at u3a, said: "Everyone had a great time dancing and singing along to the music of their youth with Tony's band covering a wide range of music from Wilson Pickett to the Rolling Stones.

"They proved beyond doubt that the older generation still knows how to have a good time."