Welwyn Hatfield adds most value to East of England through Internet economy

PUBLISHED: 17:31 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 21 January 2020

Welwyn Hatfield has the highest number of internet sector related jobs. Picture: Rawpixel

New figures, from the Internet Association, looking at the impact of the internet economy across the East of England have highlighted the significance of Welwyn Hatfield.

Welwyn Hatfield is the constituency with the highest number of internet sector jobs in the East of England, with approximately 4,310 related jobs, and seventh in the UK overall.

The largest contributor to value-added in the East of England is also Welwyn Hatfield, with nearly £173 million in value-added contributions.

Value-added is the figure for the amount of goods and services that have been produced in a sector, minus the cost of all inputs and raw materials.

The second greatest contributor in the region is Watford with £112 million and third is Cambridge with £102 million.

The average value-added generated from the internet sector per constituency is £69 million.

UK executive director at Internet Association, Daniel Dyball, said: "These figures highlight the true value of the internet sector to communities in the East of England.

"From Norfolk to Welwyn Garden City, the internet is a major economic engine in the region."

