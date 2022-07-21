Welwyn Hatfield households join The Big Plastic Count

179 households in Welwyn Hatfield take part in The Big Plastic Count, the UK’s largest ever citizen science survey into household plastic waste. - Credit: Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace

More than 150 households in Welwyn Hatfield took part in The Big Plastic Count - the UK’s largest ever citizen science survey into household plastic waste.

For a week in May, almost 100,000 households all over the UK - including 179 in the Welwyn Hatfield constituency - counted their plastic packaging waste and sent their results to Greenpeace and Everyday Plastic.

Each UK household on average throws away 66 pieces of plastic packaging within just one week. Around the UK, this amount calculates to 3,432 pieces per household when applied over a year.

Consequently, about 100 billion pieces of plastic packaging are estimated to be thrown out by UK household every year, with 12 per cent likely to be recycled in the UK.

More of the UK’s household plastic waste (17 per cent) is being shipped overseas than being recycled at home. Almost half (46 per cent) of the UK’s household plastic waste is being incinerated whilst the remaining 25 per cent is buried in landfill.

A staggering 83 per cent of the plastic recorded was from food and drink packaging waste, with the most common item being fruit and vegetable packaging.

Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace member Sarah Butcher said: “I’m horrified to learn that just 12 Per cent of the plastic we produce is likely to be recycled, and that the rest ends up as pollution. I sort my plastic waste and recycle what I can, but it’s clear that this system can’t cope with all our waste, and that it’s up to Government and big brands to reduce the amount of plastic being produced in the first place.

“I realise from my own results that even though I threw away less plastic than average I was still really shocked to learn that if everyone used the same amount as me that would amount to over 54 billion pieces of plastic each year! It is really hard to avoid buying products in plastic and government and big producers must do more to address this problem.”

The government is considering legal targets to reduce waste this year. Greenpeace Welwyn Garden City Group has been calling on the Government to set legally binding targets to almost completely abolish single-use plastic, starting with a target of a 50 per cent cut in single-use plastic by 2025.

The country’s largest ever survey of household plastic waste can reveal that nearly 100 billion pieces of plastic are binned in the UK every year, with just 12% likely to be recycled. - Credit: © Emily Buchanan / Greenpeace

Alternatives should be affordable, reusable and accessible, including to those with disabilities. WGC Greenpeace volunteers are also calling for a Deposit Return Scheme for plastics re-use and recycling, and for a ban on the dumping of our waste onto other countries, and for a moratorium on new incineration capacity.

Sarah added: “When we were out and about in Welwyn talking to local residents about The Big Plastic Count, people were really keen to take part, and to find out what really happens to the plastic they put into the bin or to the recycling bag. So, I’m disappointed that MP Grant Shapps didn’t join in, and urge him to call on the Government for the ambitious plastic reduction targets that we urgently need”.

The Big Plastic Count results are available here.