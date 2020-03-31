Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield to be renamed Hatfield Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 April 2020

The new Hatfield Welwyn Borough Council logo. Picture: HWBC

The new Hatfield Welwyn Borough Council logo. Picture: HWBC

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield is officially set to be renamed as Hatfield Welwyn.

Following an extensive study Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council established that the current name of the local authority (LA) is not in alphabetical order.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The results of the study made it clear to us that ‘H’ does in fact come earlier than ‘W’ in alphabet.

You may also want to watch:

“We think this change will make our residents’ lives easier. For instance people will only need scroll down to ‘H’ rather than all the way down to ‘W’ on websites – saving literal seconds.”

Hatfield-based campaigners, Bea, Liv and Abel said: “It’s about time our local authority was renamed to right this grave injustice.

“For years we’ve stuggled with spelling Welwyn, but now this change gives us an extra moment to think about it while we type.”

The Hatfield Welwyn Borough Council will hold an official ceremony celebrating the event on April 31.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts police commissioner hails ‘excellent reaction’ to lockdown laws with police yet to issue a fine in the county

Herts PCC David Lloyd has commended police for striking the 'right tone' amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Hatfield to be renamed Hatfield Welwyn

The new Hatfield Welwyn Borough Council logo. Picture: HWBC

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to tackle Covid-19 leaves pregnant women anxious over births

A visitor ban at Stevenage's Lister Hospital in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus means pregnant women are facing scans, triage and assessments alone, and new mums face ward stays with their newborns without the support of their partners. Picture: Pexels

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.
Drive 24