Welwyn Hatfield to be renamed Hatfield Welwyn

The new Hatfield Welwyn Borough Council logo. Picture: HWBC Archant

Welwyn Hatfield is officially set to be renamed as Hatfield Welwyn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following an extensive study Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council established that the current name of the local authority (LA) is not in alphabetical order.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The results of the study made it clear to us that ‘H’ does in fact come earlier than ‘W’ in alphabet.

You may also want to watch:

“We think this change will make our residents’ lives easier. For instance people will only need scroll down to ‘H’ rather than all the way down to ‘W’ on websites – saving literal seconds.”

Hatfield-based campaigners, Bea, Liv and Abel said: “It’s about time our local authority was renamed to right this grave injustice.

“For years we’ve stuggled with spelling Welwyn, but now this change gives us an extra moment to think about it while we type.”

The Hatfield Welwyn Borough Council will hold an official ceremony celebrating the event on April 31.