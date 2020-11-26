Breaking

Welwyn Hatfield to be in Tier Two when lockdown ends

The whole of Hertfordshire will be in Tier Two when lockdown ends. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Following an announcement by the Government this morning, it is confirmed that Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere will be in Tier Two, ‘High Alert’, when lockdown ends on December 2.

This means people from different households must not mix indoors, except for support bubbles, and that pubs and bars will have to close, unless they operate as restaurants.

The whole of Hertfordshire is in Tier Two, only three areas in the whole country are in Tier One – Isle of Wight, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.

Other restrictions in Tier Two areas include: Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with “substantial meals”.

Places of worship can still open, but interacting with anyone outside of your household is not permitted.

Crowds can attend socially distanced indoor and outdoor events, with up to 2,000 allowed for outdoor venues and 1,000 for indoor venues.

Residents from Tier Two areas, must follow these rules even if they visit a Tier One area.