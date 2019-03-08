The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

After several years based in offices in the tower block at Campus West, we’re now getting back out into the towns we represent.

The move is part of a major initiative to switch from desk-bound reporters to being much more visible in the heart of our communities.

The idea of having an office in the centre of our towns made perfect sense when technology made it difficult for us to operate remotely and when the front desk was a great source of both stories and advertising. All that has changed now.

Today the vast majority of our advertising customers want to do business with us digitally or over the phone, and stories no longer walk in through the front door either.

The WHT’s Campus West offices could only be accessed through a complicated security system, and were therefore difficult for members of the public to visit – which meant our team was detached from readers and advertisers.

These offices are now closed, and reporters will be working from the field using the latest technology and, when necessary, using our head offices as a hub.

Behind the scenes, we’re also changing how we produce your WHT, with a renewed focus on producing the best stories in whatever format works, whether that is print or online.

Taking over as the new editor of the WHT and Herts Ad is Nick Gill, previously just the editor of the Comet and Royston Crow.

He replaces Nina Morgan who has spent three and a half successful years with Archant, and is now looking forward to working in media relations.

Nick said: “Having learned my trade at the WHT while studying for a journalism qualification, it is a real honour to now be heading up the news operation.

“I have fond memories of covering stories across WGC, Hatfield and Potters Bar back in 2009-10 – my first front page about roadworks in Darkes Lane will forever be a highlight! – and have family roots in the area, too, so I know the strong sense of community these towns represent.

“My job will be to ensure the team covers the stories that matter most to you – in the most engaging and compelling way possible – working alongside group editor Matt Adams.

“The change of approach will see reporters spending time out on patch, while also sharing ideas and expertise with colleagues from our other Herts titles.”