Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 16:59 12 April 2020
Archant
The Welwyn Hatfield Times asked NHS staff, carers and key workers to send in pictures of themselves for a gallery thanking them for all their hard work.
Ben and Emily, who are from Hatfield and work as paramedics in London. Picture: Emily Grist
This gallery includes nurses, carers, midwives, paramedics and more.
Birgit, who is a nurse from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings
Staff at Honister Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: Emma Barton
Ioana Jurca, a senior support worker in Welwyn. Picture: Supplied
Senior carer Jay Howard, who works in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied
Jessica Bagenal, who lives in Hatfield and works for Freedom Care in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied
Jirina Howard, who works as a radiographer and lives in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied
Lucy Smith, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied
Staff at Mandeville Court retirement home in Potters Bar. Picture: Mandeville Court
Mine Murat, who is from Potters Bar and works as a physiotherapist. Picture: Supplied
Naomi Glenville from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Dominique Hayes
Sam and Rachel, who work for Bluebird Care in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied
Leslie Gibb, known as Scotty, who works as a nurse in Hatfield. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings
Sharon Anthony, who works for the ambulance service and lives in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied
Sonya Dixon, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied
