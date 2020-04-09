Gallery

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Welwyn Hatfield Times to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Times asked NHS staff, carers and key workers to send in pictures of themselves for a gallery thanking them for all their hard work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben and Emily, who are from Hatfield and work as paramedics in London. Picture: Emily Grist Ben and Emily, who are from Hatfield and work as paramedics in London. Picture: Emily Grist

This gallery includes nurses, carers, midwives, paramedics and more.

Birgit, who is a nurse from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings Birgit, who is a nurse from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings

Staff at Honister Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: Emma Barton Staff at Honister Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: Emma Barton

Ioana Jurca, a senior support worker in Welwyn. Picture: Supplied Ioana Jurca, a senior support worker in Welwyn. Picture: Supplied

Senior carer Jay Howard, who works in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied Senior carer Jay Howard, who works in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Jessica Bagenal, who lives in Hatfield and works for Freedom Care in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied Jessica Bagenal, who lives in Hatfield and works for Freedom Care in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

Jirina Howard, who works as a radiographer and lives in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied Jirina Howard, who works as a radiographer and lives in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Lucy Smith, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied Lucy Smith, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Staff at Mandeville Court retirement home in Potters Bar. Picture: Mandeville Court Staff at Mandeville Court retirement home in Potters Bar. Picture: Mandeville Court

Mine Murat, who is from Potters Bar and works as a physiotherapist. Picture: Supplied Mine Murat, who is from Potters Bar and works as a physiotherapist. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

Naomi Glenville from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Dominique Hayes Naomi Glenville from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Dominique Hayes

Sam and Rachel, who work for Bluebird Care in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied Sam and Rachel, who work for Bluebird Care in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Leslie Gibb, known as Scotty, who works as a nurse in Hatfield. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings Leslie Gibb, known as Scotty, who works as a nurse in Hatfield. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings

Sharon Anthony, who works for the ambulance service and lives in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied Sharon Anthony, who works for the ambulance service and lives in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Sonya Dixon, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied Sonya Dixon, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied