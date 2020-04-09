Advanced search

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 16:59 12 April 2020

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Welwyn Hatfield Times to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Welwyn Hatfield Times to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Times asked NHS staff, carers and key workers to send in pictures of themselves for a gallery thanking them for all their hard work.

Ben and Emily, who are from Hatfield and work as paramedics in London. Picture: Emily GristBen and Emily, who are from Hatfield and work as paramedics in London. Picture: Emily Grist

This gallery includes nurses, carers, midwives, paramedics and more.

Birgit, who is a nurse from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Sarah-Jane ReadingsBirgit, who is a nurse from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings

Staff at Honister Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: Emma BartonStaff at Honister Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: Emma Barton

Ioana Jurca, a senior support worker in Welwyn. Picture: SuppliedIoana Jurca, a senior support worker in Welwyn. Picture: Supplied

Senior carer Jay Howard, who works in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: SuppliedSenior carer Jay Howard, who works in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Jessica Bagenal, who lives in Hatfield and works for Freedom Care in Potters Bar. Picture: SuppliedJessica Bagenal, who lives in Hatfield and works for Freedom Care in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

Jirina Howard, who works as a radiographer and lives in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: SuppliedJirina Howard, who works as a radiographer and lives in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Lucy Smith, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: SuppliedLucy Smith, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Staff at Mandeville Court retirement home in Potters Bar. Picture: Mandeville CourtStaff at Mandeville Court retirement home in Potters Bar. Picture: Mandeville Court

Mine Murat, who is from Potters Bar and works as a physiotherapist. Picture: SuppliedMine Murat, who is from Potters Bar and works as a physiotherapist. Picture: Supplied

Naomi Glenville from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Dominique HayesNaomi Glenville from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Dominique Hayes

Sam and Rachel, who work for Bluebird Care in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: SuppliedSam and Rachel, who work for Bluebird Care in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Leslie Gibb, known as Scotty, who works as a nurse in Hatfield. Picture: Sarah-Jane ReadingsLeslie Gibb, known as Scotty, who works as a nurse in Hatfield. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings

Sharon Anthony, who works for the ambulance service and lives in Hatfield. Picture: SuppliedSharon Anthony, who works for the ambulance service and lives in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Sonya Dixon, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: SuppliedSonya Dixon, who works in Teapot Care Home in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

COVID-19: Private hospital in Hatfield will only treat NHS patients

The One Hatfield Hospital on the Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Alan Davies

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

Drive 24