Willow challenge events manager named May's Howard Centre Community Hero

PUBLISHED: 14:48 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 12 June 2019

Howard Centre Community Hero. Picture: DANNY LOO

Howard Centre Community Hero. Picture: DANNY LOO

A woman who has just retired from the Willow Foundation has been named as the Howard Centre Community Hero for May.

Carol Young, former challenge events manager at Willow, was presented with a cheque for £100 by the Welwyn Hatfield Times and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City last Thursday.

"I feel very privileged and excited," Carol said on receiving the award.

Carol has just retired after 17 years with the Willow Foundation, where she was involved in campaigns to raise money to make special days a reality for those with life-threatening illnesses.

"I'm still volunteering and I will still be part of that," she said.

"Personally I have raised quite a few thousand through different charity events for Willow."

Her challenge activities, with the aid of her Willow colleagues, have helped raise £2-3 million.

Carol said she will be spending her cheque on chocolates and books in the Howard Centre.

