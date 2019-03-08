Willow challenge events manager named May's Howard Centre Community Hero

Howard Centre Community Hero. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A woman who has just retired from the Willow Foundation has been named as the Howard Centre Community Hero for May.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carol Young, former challenge events manager at Willow, was presented with a cheque for £100 by the Welwyn Hatfield Times and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City last Thursday.

"I feel very privileged and excited," Carol said on receiving the award.

You may also want to watch:

Carol has just retired after 17 years with the Willow Foundation, where she was involved in campaigns to raise money to make special days a reality for those with life-threatening illnesses.

"I'm still volunteering and I will still be part of that," she said.

"Personally I have raised quite a few thousand through different charity events for Willow."

Her challenge activities, with the aid of her Willow colleagues, have helped raise £2-3 million.

Carol said she will be spending her cheque on chocolates and books in the Howard Centre.