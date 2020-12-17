Move to Tier 3 'not entirely unexpected' in Welwyn Hatfield

Published: 5:16 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 5:36 PM December 17, 2020

After cases rose by 30 yesterday in Welwyn Hatfield, the leader of the borough council has said it was "not entirely unexpected" that we would move to Tier 3.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “This move into Tier 3 is not entirely unexpected, given what we have seen in other parts of the county, but that doesn’t make it any less disappointing.

"The impact will be felt by all of us, our friends and families, and businesses throughout the borough.

“That said, we have seen other parts of the country moving down from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and that gives us an incentive to do everything we can to stop the spread of this devastating virus.

"I think back to how careful all of us were when we first went into lockdown over spring – keeping two metres apart in the supermarket, staying away from our families to minimise the risk of infection, and doing everything we can to get back to something more like normality.

“We now know that up to a third of people with coronavirus show no symptoms, so the best advice is perhaps the most simple: act like you’ve got it, anyone could have it.

“Finally, please remember that everyone will respond in different ways to the challenge of these further restrictions. I urge everyone to be kind, patient and understanding of each other as we work our way together through this difficult period.”