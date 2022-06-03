News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Exciting activities set up ahead of This Girl Can campaign week

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 8:30 AM June 3, 2022
This Girl Can

This Girl Can is a week-long campaign designed to get women and girls into sport. - Credit: This Girl Can

A host of activities across Welwyn Hatfield will take place this month as part of the This Girl Can campaign.

From June 13 to 20, activities will be running at indoor and outdoor venues across the borough for the week-long campaign to encourage women and girls into sport.

Activities will include paddleboarding at Stanborough Lakes, golf at Mill Green, gym workshops at Birchwood Leisure Centre in Hatfield and cycling with Welwyn Wheelers at Gosling Sports Park.

“It’s getting exciting to see just how many activities we have on offer already, and how varied they are! I’m sure there are sports that people haven’t ever tried on the list, and the hardest part will be deciding what to go for,” said Milan Johnston, sports partnerships officer.

“Please keep checking the calendar for all the details.”

To view the full list of activities and to find out information on how to book, visit one.welhat.gov.uk/ThisGirlCan.

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Welwyn News

