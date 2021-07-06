Welwyn Hatfield’s This Girl Can week inspires women to get active

Published: 6:00 AM July 6, 2021

Girls on Gosling Ski Slope taking part in the This Girl Can campaign - Credit: WHBC

Women and girls across Welwyn Hatfield were inspired to get active through a variety of sport and exercise sessions during the borough’s successful This Girl Can week.

There were over 40 activities on offer ranging from old favourites such as walking, football and netball to mixed martial arts, skiing and pickleball.

Local primary and secondary schools also got involved with sessions including dance and golf.

Some ladies playing Pickleball, a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. - Credit: WHBC

Local organisation Forever Young People, which provides emotional and physical coaching and support for children and adults, held several conditioning sessions across the week, including ‘baby and buggy’, spinning and ‘walking women’.

They said: “There were many reasons Forever Young People wanted to get involved in 'This Girl Can'…

"The idea behind 'This Girl Can' is to tell the real stories of women who get active or play sports in the way that is right for them without judgement or fear, allowing them to explore an activity or a sport in the way 'A GIRL CAN'.

"Thank you again for letting us be a part of it and thank you to all the women in the world for all that you do, you are greatly appreciated!”

To celebrate This Girl Can week in Welwyn Hatfield, WelHat Sports and the Youth Council organised an art competition with the theme 'sport'.

Isabella's winning piece in the art competition in the under 11 category - Credit: WHBC

The winners of a £50 Love2Shop voucher each were Isabella Grover in the under 11 category and Mollie Mardel in the 12 to 16 years category.

Milan Johnston, sports partnerships officer at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “I’d like to thank all our partners who worked hard to provide such a great variety of sessions during the week. There was something for all ages and abilities.

Mollie's winning entry in the 12 to 16 category - Credit: WHBC

“It’s fantastic so many women and girls had the opportunity to try a new activity or perhaps reawaken their interest in a particular sport.

“And well done to everyone who entered our This Girl Can art competition. The standard was incredibly high. There’s clearly a lot of artistic talent among the young people in our borough!”