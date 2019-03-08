Welwyn Hatfield sports clubs urged to get involved with This Girl Can campaign

Aimed at getting more women involved in sports and other activities, This Girl Can is coming back to Welwyn Hatfield after three years away.

The previous campaign in 2016 saw over 1,800 women and girls from across the area take part in 52 different types of sports or physical activity – everything from dancing to running to football and Pilates.

Milan Johnston, the sports partnership officer at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “Our campaign to increase female participation in sport and exercise went brilliantly well back in 2016, and was also successful as part of the smaller campaign over the last couple of years.”

The This Girl Can campaign is aimed at increasing the range of female-friendly activities and sessions, the number of active partners running these activities and the different types of sport and physical activity sessions on offer, and has taken place in various locations throughout the country.

The Hertfordshire initiative hopes to get even more women and girls interested in becoming active.

One of the highlights of the 2016 This Girl Can was Olympian Lizzie Neave giving kayaking lessons at WGC's Stanborough Park.

“This Girl Can is a great initiative to encourage women to get active – no matter what their ability or fitness,” Lizzie, who was part of Team GB at London 2012, said at the time. “It's great that the campaign provides opportunities for women to try different sports.”

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council hopes sports clubs in the borough see this as an opportunity to showcase the various female-friendly activities they have on offer.

“We're really excited to be working in partnership again with other organisations, and I'm encouraging as many clubs as possible to join us and sign up through the activity form on our website,” said Milan.

“Together, we can still achieve so much for the people of the borough.”

If you want to plan an activity for women and girls, just complete WHBC's activity form via one.welhat.gov.uk/ThisGirlCan.

After it's completed, it should be sent to sport@welhat.gov.uk by Friday, May 17, to take part in the This Girl Can initative.

The campaign itself will run from June 17 to 23 across Welwyn Hatfield.