NHS staff and care workers clapped by Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar community
PUBLISHED: 19:04 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 27 March 2020
Archant
Our NHS and care workers were clapped from balconies and windows at 8pm last night by people across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.
This was part of a national campaign to thank NHS staff and carers, who are carrying-on despite the risk of coronavirus.
Welwyn Garden City Male Voice Choir also joined in via video chat to clap for NHS workers, while Knebworth House lit up in blue to honour nurses and doctors who are doing their work in stressful conditions.
The Welwyn Hatfield Times has also put together a video of our community’s great work.
