NHS staff and care workers clapped by Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar community

Katarzyna's children were extremely excited to "clap for NHS staff". Picture: Katarzyna Morzy. Archant

Our NHS and care workers were clapped from balconies and windows at 8pm last night by people across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Katarzyna's children were extremely excited to "clap for NHS staff". Picture: Katarzyna Morzy.

This was part of a national campaign to thank NHS staff and carers, who are carrying-on despite the risk of coronavirus.

Welwyn Garden City Male Voice Choir also joined in via video chat to clap for NHS workers, while Knebworth House lit up in blue to honour nurses and doctors who are doing their work in stressful conditions.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has also put together a video of our community’s great work.

Welwyn Garden City Male Voice Choir clapped through zoom. Picture: WGC Male Voice Choir.

Welwyn Garden City's Sophie, who is nine, and Anthony Hill, who is eight, thanked their mum who is an East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust worker. Picture: Sarah Hill.

Thank you to all NHS staff for working so hard for us all.

Thanks for the great image @RobRyderPhoto pic.twitter.com/w0Zq4Y8oes — Knebworth House (@KnebworthHouse) March 26, 2020