Advanced search

NHS staff and care workers clapped by Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar community

PUBLISHED: 19:04 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 27 March 2020

Katarzyna's children were extremely excited to

Katarzyna's children were extremely excited to "clap for NHS staff". Picture: Katarzyna Morzy.

Archant

Our NHS and care workers were clapped from balconies and windows at 8pm last night by people across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Katarzyna's children were extremely excited to Katarzyna's children were extremely excited to "clap for NHS staff". Picture: Katarzyna Morzy.

This was part of a national campaign to thank NHS staff and carers, who are carrying-on despite the risk of coronavirus.

Welwyn Garden City Male Voice Choir also joined in via video chat to clap for NHS workers, while Knebworth House lit up in blue to honour nurses and doctors who are doing their work in stressful conditions.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has also put together a video of our community’s great work.

Welwyn Garden City Male Voice Choir clapped through zoom. Picture: WGC Male Voice Choir.Welwyn Garden City Male Voice Choir clapped through zoom. Picture: WGC Male Voice Choir.

Welwyn Garden City's Sophie, who is nine, and Anthony Hill, who is eight, thanked their mum who is an East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust worker. Picture: Sarah Hill. Welwyn Garden City's Sophie, who is nine, and Anthony Hill, who is eight, thanked their mum who is an East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust worker. Picture: Sarah Hill.

Welwyn Garden City's Sophie, who is nine, and Anthony Hill, who is eight, thanked their mum who is an East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust worker. Picture: Sarah Hill.Welwyn Garden City's Sophie, who is nine, and Anthony Hill, who is eight, thanked their mum who is an East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust worker. Picture: Sarah Hill.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield carer says healthy people are ‘disgusting’ using Tesco during vulnerable hours

Hatfield Tesco Extra. Picture: Alan Davies.

Coronavirus: Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre and Hatfield’s Galleria close

The Galleria in Hatfield and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City have closed. Picture: Google Street View/Danny Loo.

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hatfield carer says healthy people are ‘disgusting’ using Tesco during vulnerable hours

Hatfield Tesco Extra. Picture: Alan Davies.

Coronavirus: Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre and Hatfield’s Galleria close

The Galleria in Hatfield and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City have closed. Picture: Google Street View/Danny Loo.

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

NHS staff and care workers clapped by Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar community

Katarzyna's children were extremely excited to

Corona Monologues: St Albans theatre calls for social isolation film scripts

The Abbey Theatre in St Albans has launched the Corona Monologues project amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Tribute paid to Welwyn businessman who died at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital after contracting COVID-19

John O'Conner with his son Matt. Picture: John O'Conner Maintenance Ltd.

Kimpton man’s appeal over shortage of personal protective equipment for coronavirus key workers

There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment for key workers battling the coronavirus outbreak on the frontline. Picture: Pexels
Drive 24