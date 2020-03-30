Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has suspended its garden waste brown bin collection until further notice due to reduced numbers of staff.

The council says the temporary suspension – announced on Wednesday last week – will allow them to prioritise critical collection services, including refuse (black bins), recycling (blue-lidded bins) and clinical waste.

The brown bins that were put out last week will not be collected and residents should instead put garden waste in their black refuse bin for collection.

The council apologises for the issues but said it will not be issuing refunds.

However it is working through the best way to compensate residents for the missed collections.

WHBC added: “We will provide a further update as soon as the full impact on the service is known.”

Hertsmere Borough Council has so far been able to keep collecting its garden waste in the green bin despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

All household recycling centres in Hertfordshire are also currently closed.