‘Travel with Confidence’ - infection control training for taxi drivers

Published: 3:02 PM December 30, 2020

Councillor Fiona Thomson, executive member governance, public health and climate with Welwyn Hatfield’s first driver to complete the course. - Credit: WHBC

Taxi drivers in Welwyn Hatfield are being offered free online training to help keep them and people who are travelling with them safe.

Drivers who successfully complete the course and become accredited can display ‘Travel with Confidence’ stickers on their taxi or private hire vehicle.

The course has six different sections which take about 10-15 minutes each and focus on topics such as current legislation, personal hygiene and vehicle cleanliness.

Drivers can fit the training in around their work day, as the e-learning platform allows people to stop and start and pick up where they left off.

In addition to becoming accredited and being able to display the stickers, those who complete the course will qualify for £100 reimbursement towards the cost of a screen to separate the driver and passengers and further reduce the risk of infection.

Drivers will be able to display this sticker once they have completed the course. - Credit: WHBC

The course builds on the success of an initiative that was first developed in Watford. Other district and borough councils across the county are signing up to the scheme using funding from Hertfordshire’s Director of Public Health, Jim McManus.

Councillor Fiona Thomson, executive member governance, public health and climate change, said:

“During these unprecedented times, if Welwyn Hatfield residents have to travel then it’s vital that every precaution has been taken to protect them and stop the spread of the virus. Taxis and private hire vehicles are often used by people travelling to and from hospital so it’s especially important that the vulnerable are protected, as well as ensuring the safety of the drivers.”

“If your travel is essential, then I would urge people to look out for the Travel with Confidence logo, to make that safe choice.”

The training course is open to all drivers licensed by Welwyn Hatfield Council. Further information can be found at www.travelwithconfidence.org.uk.